Good Bull BBQ back open with new pit master

The restaurant will still be offering Good Bull BBQ favorites, but expect some new additions, too.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Good Bull BBQ, a College Station barbeque restaurant, is back open under new ownership. The restaurant will still be serving up Good Bull classics, but new owner Brian Wright will also be putting his own spin on items.

In May, Roy May announced the doors on Good Bull BBQ would be closing for good, but May reached out to Wright, a fellow Aggie who helped him start the restaurant originally.

“I helped him start it and he always knew it was a dream of mine,” said Wright. “We started this place together as friends, we met in the Corps of Cadets. One day he called me up and said, ‘what’s this I hear about you still wanting to run a barbeque joint?’”

From that point forward, May handed the keys over to Wright.

“It really just fell in my lap,” said Wright.

Wright will be serving up Good Bull favorites like sandwiches, Pig Macs, and pulled pork tacos. However, he says he will go back towards Texas-style barbeque in method, preparation, and plates.

“I’m bringing my own flavor, making my own rubs,” said Wright. “I’m doing things a little bit more my way.”

“A balanced diet is a taco in each hand.” Luckily, Pig Macs and Pulled Pork tacos are 2 for $7 all day today! Come get ‘em while we’ve got ‘em. 😉

Posted by Good Bull BBQ on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Good Bull BBQ is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or until they run out.

