Grimes County’s new budget includes $3 an hour raises for law enforcement, jailers, dispatchers

The county’s new fiscal year starts October 1.
Grimes County employees are getting pay raises.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Commissioners are budgeting significant pay raises for some of their county employees. As the new fiscal year starts, the county is giving merit pay raises across the board for jailers, deputies, dispatchers and deputy constables. Those employees are getting across the board $3 an hour raises or more than $6,000 a year.

They hope to be able to recruit and retain more employees in these positions. Turnover and finding the right people for these positions has posed challenges.

“Dispatch, investigators, jail, patrol is a challenge and I commend the court at this time for doing that. I hope they continue that in the future because it is a challenge, like I said earlier, to retain and recruit people,” said Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

Other employees in the county are getting merit pay increases.

News 3′s Clay Falls met with county leaders and staff and will have new information coming up at News 3 at 6.

