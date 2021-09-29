Overnight storms expected to rattle the Brazos Valley

It’s been a downright SOGGY overnight! Lingering moderate rain will do its best to clear from west to east, but more scattered activity is possible through the first half of the day especially. If we’re able to clear out some clouds, we may get enough heating to pop up some isolated afternoon storms, but that should be much, much more isolated than anything we’ve seen over the past 12 hours or so. Assuming we keep the clouds around, many may not crack out of the low 80s this afternoon!

Next couple afternoons look fairly pedestrian compared to this widespread affair, but keep the rain gear with you Thursday, too. The next “weathermaker” arrives Friday with a renewed shot at some widespread rain and storms. We will need to monitor this for beginning of weekend plans, especially for Friday, but lingering rain and a couple storms looks likely into our Saturday, too. We’ll go for mainly daytime rain chances this time around - but like this current system, timing will need to be fine tuned as we get closer. One last glancing blow from rain will be possible Sunday as a front works into the area and gets us back to a bit cooler weather headed into the first full week of October.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms, mainly before noon. High: 86. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 89. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

