Rainfall Update: Totals across the Brazos Valley from overnight Tuesday rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before wrapping up what has otherwise been a very dry September, the majority of the Brazos Valley was able to pick up on some much-needed rainfall as non-severe thunderstorms pushed across the Brazos Valley overnight Tuesday. After the activity moved east of the area, rainfall totals generally ranged from 0.75″ - 3″+ , with over an inch reported in Bryan-College Station.

Below is a list of rainfall totals since Tuesday evening from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Coulter Field: 0.99″

College Station: 1.37″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 1.78″

Brenham Municipal Airport: 2.20″

Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.23″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.67″

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 1.76″

Cameron Municipal Airpark: 1.50″

Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.89″

Stoneham: 3.76″

Brenham: 2.30″

Iola: 0.80″

Anderson: 2.67″

Kurten: 0.90″

South College Station: 1.25″

Wellborn: 1.12″

South Bryan: 1.70″

Flynn: 0.95″

West Burleson County (Hwy 696 & CR 324): 1.5″

South Madison County: 1.60″

It’s worth noting that Easterwood Airport has not reported an official total for College Station yet, so we are currently using a total from another reporting station near Hensel Park for the time being. We are in the process of contacting the National Weather Service in hopes to receive an official total or diagnose the reporting issue soon.

More of us than not will sit on the drier side through Wednesday afternoon, ahead of some scattered rain activity possible Thursday. Another shot at widespread rain and thunderstorms may be in the works by Friday as we get ready to welcome the month of October.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.