Smith says players frustrated in team’s play in SEC opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday’s conference-opening loss to Arkansas was probably not all that surprising since the offense has struggled to move the ball consistently this season, but what was a shock is that the A&M defense gave up 17 consecutive first-half points after not allowing more than 17 points in their previous 3 games.

Granted Kent State, Colorado, or New Mexico is not the caliber team that Arkansas is.

The A&M’s 272 yards of total offense marked the 2nd time in three games the team failed to surpass 300 yards of total offense. Had Isaiah Spiller’s 67-yard touchdown run not happened the A&M offense would have only scored three points and had just over 200 yards against Arkansas.

The last time the A&M offense had scored fewer than 10 points in a game was in the 2019 LSU game when the Maroon and White lost 50 to 7.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith was asked on Monday about the mood of the team and said the inability to move the football has been tough.

“I think I can speak for everybody, we are definitely frustrated.,” said Smith. “It’s not easy when you don’t have success, but it is also motivation because you see plays that can be made and we’re not able to leave those plays on the field. So it all starts in practice. It goes back to what I said. We are definitely motivated and definitely don’t have any sense of worry,” wrapped up the A&M wide receiver.

Texas A&M will try to get back in the win column Saturday night when they’ll host Mississippi State at 6 pm at Kyle Field. That game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

