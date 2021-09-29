Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A study done in the United Kingdom presents some differences in the brain between those who have been infected by COVID-19 and those who have not, a Texas A&M neuroscientist says.

Texas A&M associate professor in the department of psychological and brain sciences Jessica Bernard says although the findings are preliminary, brain scans of individuals infected with even mild cases of COVID show less gray matter than those who were not infected.

A loss of gray matter is what tends to happen in aging brains. Bernard says more gray matter typically, but not always, correlates with better cognitive performance, such as speed in processing information, memory, and ability to learn new skills.

Bernard says the study took data from the UK Biobank which has brain imaging data from over 40,000 people in the country. Researchers followed up with those who had contracted the virus to do another brain scan. They also found matching healthy controls, in terms of certain demographics like age, sex, common risk or health factors for disease, and socioeconomic status, who didn’t have a COVID diagnosis.

”Relative to the controls, the individuals that had a COVID diagnosis that were ill with COVID-19 showed thinner gray matter over time,” Bernard said. “So this is above and beyond what sort of normal differences or changes they saw in those controls.”

Bernard says the researchers had roughly 400 brain images that were affected by COVID infection to look at, and only about 15 of those belonged to individuals who were hospitalized due to the virus. Despite the severity of infection, the differences still existed.

“When they removed those hospitalized individuals, the results looked essentially the same,” Bernard said. “They did see some more extensive brain findings in that small sample that was hospitalized, but it didn’t change the fact that in the 300 some odd individuals that had what would be considered relatively mild - they were treated or able to manage their illness at home - they still saw differences.”

Bernard also says the study shows the parts of the brain that were impacted were the same as those that could be impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease. She says any connection is all speculative and has not been developed in any way at this point, but one common symptom that tipped researchers off was the loss of the sense of smell that some people experienced after becoming infected.

“Smell has been something Alzheimer’s researchers have looked at as a possible marker for illness,” Bernard said. “What they found here in this study is that the areas that were impacted are areas that are connected in some ways in the brain to the olfactory cortex, the part of the brain that senses smell. The thought process is that perhaps they’re impacting similar areas that could be related to what we see in Alzheimer’s Disease.”

As an aging researcher, Bernard wants to know if these losses and gray matter and other impacts on the brain in COVID-infected individuals stays the same, gets progressively worse, or improves. She says that’s where more data and long-term research comes in to answer those questions.

“Do we start to see patterns in terms of functions that be similar to what we would see in early Alzheimer’s Disease? That’s important to know from a research perspective because can we intervene earlier? What could we potentially do to step in?” Bernard said. “Those are things we would want to target as researchers. How can we step in and make sure individuals that are older maintain their quality of life, but also individuals who have had a COVID infection?”

Bernard says her lab began collecting data of its own on middle-aged and older adults from the community before the pandemic. As soon as she saw the UK study come out, they began asking those same individuals if they’ve had COVID or if they’ve been vaccinated so they can get a better feel for how it’s impacting aging not just here in the Brazos Valley, but more broadly.

“We’ll be able to go into our sample that we’re collecting and look to see if we see those differences here as well. Can we replicate this study in the United Kingdom in our smaller sample?” Bernard said. “But also, we’re following these people every 12 months already. We’re collecting a huge battery of memory, cognition, and motor tasks, in addition to brain imaging. So can we start to see what’s happening over time? Do individuals in our sample that develop COVID show these long-term changes, or if they come back at their two-year follow-up, do we start to see some pattern of recovery, and what does that mean for their function?”

