Traffic light at Highway 6 down in Hearne; drivers proceed with caution

By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s office is asking drivers to use caution as when traveling through Hearne on Highway 6. The traffic light at FM 485 is out.

The light on Highway 6 at FM 485 is the light situated by the Love’s traffic stop.

The full message from RCSO is below:

TRAFFIC HAZARD

PLEASE use caution if traveling to HEARNE the TRAFFIC LIGHT at HWY 6 & FM 485 is out!!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

