Treat of the Day: Texas A&M University Police welcomes new K-9 officer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University Police recently welcomed a new K-9 to the force.

Officer Echo is a one-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepherd. He was born in Poland and late last month, he met his new partner, Officer Clay Crenshaw.

Officer Crenshaw and Echo recently completed a 120-hour detection course at the Pacesetter K-9 Academy. Echo is now certified as an Explosives Detection and Tracking Dog through the program.

Echo’s journey to the U.S. was made possible by K9s4COPs. K9s4COPs is a Texas-based non-profit that provides trained K-9 partners to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and schools worldwide.

Echo will be on campus daily with Officer Crenshaw working to keep the Texas A&M community safe.

