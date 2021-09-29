Advertisement

Tropical Depression Twenty forms in the eastern Atlantic

No threat to the mainland US expected at the time
The 10am Advisory from the National Hurricane Center on TD20.
The 10am Advisory from the National Hurricane Center on TD20.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we near the end of the hurricane alphabet, we have our twentieth system of the 2021 Atlantic season.

Assuming this storm continues to strengthen (likely) we will have Tropical Storm Victor within the next few days.

The only other name on the 2021 alphabet is Wanda, then the NHC will use a “supplemental” alphabetical list, starting with Adria.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car
Monsignor McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in Groesbeck.
Monsignor John McCaffrey recovering after car accident in Central Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Although the infusion center itself is only for university students, faculty, and staff,...
COVID-19 mobile antibody infusion center opens on Texas A&M campus

Latest News

Rainfall totals from official observation and reporting stations across the Brazos Valley from...
Rainfall Update: Totals across the Brazos Valley from overnight Tuesday rain
A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Monoclonal antibody infusion has shown to decrease symptoms and hospitalizations in COVID-19...
COVID-19 antibody infusion center coming to College Station