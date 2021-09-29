Tropical Depression Twenty forms in the eastern Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we near the end of the hurricane alphabet, we have our twentieth system of the 2021 Atlantic season.

Assuming this storm continues to strengthen (likely) we will have Tropical Storm Victor within the next few days.

The only other name on the 2021 alphabet is Wanda, then the NHC will use a “supplemental” alphabetical list, starting with Adria.

Tropical Depression 20 has formed in the far eastern tropical Atlantic. The next name on the 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season list is Victor. pic.twitter.com/hQg8gwNCbA — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.