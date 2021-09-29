Tropical Depression Twenty forms in the eastern Atlantic
No threat to the mainland US expected at the time
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we near the end of the hurricane alphabet, we have our twentieth system of the 2021 Atlantic season.
Assuming this storm continues to strengthen (likely) we will have Tropical Storm Victor within the next few days.
The only other name on the 2021 alphabet is Wanda, then the NHC will use a “supplemental” alphabetical list, starting with Adria.
