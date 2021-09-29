Tropical Depression Twenty strengthens into Tropical Storm Victor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Wednesday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Twenty has strengthened into Tropical Storm Victor over the eastern Atlantic.

As of the 4pm update:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Pressure ~ 540 miles S of the Cabo Verde Islands 40 mph WNW at 13 mph 1005 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that Victor is expected to strengthen over the next few days and is forecasted to reach hurricane status in the next day or two. Victor is expected to stay out in the open Atlantic and away from the East Coast of the United States. No impacts to the Brazos Valley from Victor are expected.

The only other name on the 2021 alphabet is Wanda, then the NHC will use a “supplemental” alphabetical list, starting with Adria.

Tropical Storm #Victor has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic - the 20th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season. Only the 2020 season has had more named storm formations by September 29. 2020 had 23 Atlantic named storm formations by this date. pic.twitter.com/fcGCDwgavI — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 29, 2021

