Tropical Depression Twenty strengthens into Tropical Storm Victor

Victor is the 20th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
TD Twenty officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Victor Wednesday afternoon
TD Twenty officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Victor Wednesday afternoon(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Wednesday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Twenty has strengthened into Tropical Storm Victor over the eastern Atlantic.

As of the 4pm update:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementPressure
~ 540 miles S of the Cabo Verde Islands40 mphWNW at 13 mph1005 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that Victor is expected to strengthen over the next few days and is forecasted to reach hurricane status in the next day or two. Victor is expected to stay out in the open Atlantic and away from the East Coast of the United States. No impacts to the Brazos Valley from Victor are expected.

The only other name on the 2021 alphabet is Wanda, then the NHC will use a “supplemental” alphabetical list, starting with Adria.

