United Way of the Brazos Valley wins $25,000 for health care program

Ride2Health has won a $25,000 grant from State Farm thanks to community online voting
A local volunteer driver drops off a patient at their non-emergency medical appointment.
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You may remember voting for the United Way back in August for a chance to win grant money from State Farm. In a press release Wednesday, UWBV staff announced that they are one of the top 40 programs that will receive $25,000 in grant money. The funds will go to a unique rideshare program, Ride2Health.

“With the grant funds, United Way of the Brazos Valley will launch a pilot of the program with three local partner organizations, including the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, Health for All, and HealthPoint,” says Kat Gammon, Communications & Outreach Manager for United Way of the Brazos Valley.

UWBV was selected as one of 200 finalists out of 2,000 applicants, and the voting narrowed the organizations down to a final 40 that would receive grant money to fund their organization.

“Our neighbors will have a better shot at a happy and healthy life,” says Liz Dickey, the Executive Director for Health for All, an organization that plans to work closely with this startup nonprofit. “That’s a huge deal and I could not be prouder to be a part of it.”

According to the press release, volunteer drivers will be recruited starting in October. More information can be found at volunteerbrazosvalley.org

