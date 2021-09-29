Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman remains behind bars in Brazos County following an unusual set of events Tuesday afternoon involving a Union Pacific train.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Union employees first noticed the woman near the train while stopped in Bryan. The train then departed Bryan and headed in the direction of College Station.

Local resident Stephen Hodge said his wife first saw the woman on top of the railcars as they were headed down Wellborn Road parallel with the train tracks.

“I was headed home with my wife and passed the train going down Wellborn. She saw it and pointed it out. When we got to the entrance of the neighborhood, we had to wait on the train anyways so I got out my cell phone and filmed, and my wife called the railroad company to let them know about the lady on the train,” said Hodge.

Union Pacific stopped the train around 3:30 p.m. near FM 2154 and FM 159 in Millican and confirmed the woman was still on top of one of the railcars.

Multiple agencies responded including the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department. Over the next three and a half hours, law enforcement and firefighters worked together to persuade the woman to come down off the train. She eventually agreed to exit and firefighters used a ladder truck to assist in getting her down to the ground where she was then taken into custody and arrested on a charge of interference with railroad property.

The 38-year-old woman remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.

This is the woman’s 14th time to be booked into the Brazos County Detention Center since 2014. She has previously been arrested on a variety of charges in including burglary, trespassing, and drug-related crimes.

An employee of the railroad company told deputies that the financial loss from having to stop this train and other trains in the area due to the incident would likely total $3,600.

