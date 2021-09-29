Advertisement

Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies

Deputies and firefighters were able to safely talk the woman down off the train following three hours of negotiations.
A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College Station.(Video courtesy: Stephen Hodge)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman remains behind bars in Brazos County following an unusual set of events Tuesday afternoon involving a Union Pacific train.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Union employees first noticed the woman near the train while stopped in Bryan. The train then departed Bryan and headed in the direction of College Station.

Local resident Stephen Hodge said his wife first saw the woman on top of the railcars as they were headed down Wellborn Road parallel with the train tracks.

“I was headed home with my wife and passed the train going down Wellborn. She saw it and pointed it out. When we got to the entrance of the neighborhood, we had to wait on the train anyways so I got out my cell phone and filmed, and my wife called the railroad company to let them know about the lady on the train,” said Hodge.

Union Pacific stopped the train around 3:30 p.m. near FM 2154 and FM 159 in Millican and confirmed the woman was still on top of one of the railcars.

Multiple agencies responded including the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department. Over the next three and a half hours, law enforcement and firefighters worked together to persuade the woman to come down off the train. She eventually agreed to exit and firefighters used a ladder truck to assist in getting her down to the ground where she was then taken into custody and arrested on a charge of interference with railroad property.

The 38-year-old woman remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.

This is the woman’s 14th time to be booked into the Brazos County Detention Center since 2014. She has previously been arrested on a variety of charges in including burglary, trespassing, and drug-related crimes.

An employee of the railroad company told deputies that the financial loss from having to stop this train and other trains in the area due to the incident would likely total $3,600.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car
Monsignor McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in Groesbeck.
Monsignor John McCaffrey recovering after car accident in Central Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Although the infusion center itself is only for university students, faculty, and staff,...
COVID-19 mobile antibody infusion center opens on Texas A&M campus

Latest News

Rainfall totals from official observation and reporting stations across the Brazos Valley from...
Rainfall Update: Totals across the Brazos Valley from overnight Tuesday rain
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The 10am Advisory from the National Hurricane Center on TD20.
Tropical Depression Twenty forms in the eastern Atlantic
Monoclonal antibody infusion has shown to decrease symptoms and hospitalizations in COVID-19...
COVID-19 antibody infusion center coming to College Station