Yoemen QB Muniz named Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 – The top high school football stars have been recognized in week 5 of the 2021 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Now in its sixteenth year, the program is back again. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes. The program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 5 winners

Class 6A: Zach Evans, Senior, RB, Rockwall-Heath High School

Mascot: Hawks

Opponent: Rockwall High School

Rockwall-Heath’s epic 79-71 double overtime win against crosstown rival Rockwall was headlined by an epic performance. Senior running back Zach Evans ran 33 times for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including both touchdowns in overtime. Evans, a Minnesota commit, has eclipsed 100 yards four times this year and has helped push the Hawks to a 4-1 start.

“I truly believe Friday was Zach’s best game ever. He ran hard. He ran fast. He ran angry.”

Rockwall-Heath Head Coach Mike Spradlin

Class 5A: Braeden Fuller, Senior, QB, Floresville High School

Mascot: Tigers

Opponent: La Vernia High School

A standout dual-threat quarterback, Braeden Fuller amassed 349 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns in Floresville’s 37-35 victory against La Vernia. Fuller completed 7 of 9 passes for 237 yards and three TDs and rushed for 112 yards on only 10 carries and another score. He averaged 11.2 yards a carry. Fuller transferred to Floresville from St. John Bosco High School in California last spring. His father is a Floresville High School graduate. Fuller has teamed with senior running back Dareion Murphy, who has committed to Princeton, to give the Tigers one of the best offensive tandems in the San Antonio area. Fuller was the catalyst for a Floresville offense that piled up 479 yards – 242 rushing and 237 passing – against La Vernia.

“Braeden is the type of kid you want in your program. Not just because he’s a good football player and a tremendous athlete, but because he is a great young man. He’s a good teammate. He’s very appreciative of the people around him. He roots for the other guys’ success. He’s a fierce competitor. He’s all the things you want out of a football player, a student-athlete. Braeden takes care of his business.”

– Floresville Head Coach Andrew Rohrs

Class 4A: Dylan Sanchez, Junior, QB, Lampasas High School

Mascot: Badgers

Opponent: Gatesville High School

Lampasas got a hard-fought victory last week as they held on to win against Gatesville 41-33. The Badgers were led by an all-around team effort, but senior QB Dylan Sanchez certainly was up to the task. Sanchez, coming off ACL surgery this past spring, put up a spirited effort in their final non-district game.

Sanchez completed 14 of 24 passes for 151 yards and two TD’s, He also registered a 69-yard rushing TD at the end of the quarter to help the Badgers take the lead into the second quarter.

“Dylan has a very easy-going demeanor, the highs and lows of a football game don’t bother him. He has a tremendous amount of athletic ability and can make any throw on the field. This is all very impressive coming off having ACL surgery in the spring. Of course, this would not be possible if not for his teammates.”

Lampasas Head Coach Troy Rogers

Class 3A: Ryan Muniz, Senior, QB, Cameron Yoemen High School

Mascot: Yoemen

Opponent: Caldwell High School

Cameron Yoemen High School senior Ryan Muniz is taking advantage of his opportunity to lead one of the state’s great programs after winning the battle to be the starting quarterback. Muniz was nearly flawless completing 14-15 passes for 411-yards and six touchdowns in a 70-0 rout of Caldwell. Muniz completed touchdown passes of 29, 41, 50, 58, 69 and 83-yards and didn’t take a snap in the fourth quarter. According to his coach he is a stellar student with a 3.8 GPA and is also very active in the Cameron Yoe Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a youth ambassador at First United Methodist Church in Cameron where he where he coaches a flag football team of 1st and 2nd graders.

Muniz and the Yoemen started the season with four consecutive losses against teams who are currently 17-2 overall and perhaps they received enough momentum entering their District 11-3A Division I showdown against arch-rival Rockdale.

“I am very proud of Ryan, he has worked extremely hard in the offseason, summer, and two-a-days to make himself the best quarterback he can be. The results you are seeing on the field are the results of the many hours he spent preparing for the. He is one of the best leaders on the team through the example he sets as far as work ethic and the encouragement that he gives his teammates.”

Cameron Yoemen Head Coach Rick Rhoades

Class 2A: Ryan Harris, Senior QB/LB, Beckville High School

Mascot: Bearcats

Opponent: Carlisle High School

The Beckville Bearcats started out slowly on the way to a 10-win season in 2020, losing back-to-back games to open the year before getting on a roll. Senior quarterback/linebacker Ryan Harris wanted no part of another slow start this season, and he’s doing something about it.

In a Week 5 50-27 win over Carlisle that moved the Bearcats to 5-0 on the year, Harris put in major work on both sides of the ball. He carried 13 times for 246 yards and a touchdown, completed 6 of 12 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns and recorded eight tackles and an interception on defense.

“Ryan is a great kid with an incredible work ethic. He comes to work every day ready to go and never makes excuses or has a bad day. He is the ultimate competitor and he’ll do whatever it takes to help his team win. The kid is just a winner.”

Beckville Head Coach Cody Ross

Private Schools: Keller Jackson, Senior, QB, Brentwood Christian School

Mascot: Bears

Opponent: Hyde Park High School

According to his coach, Senior QB Keller Jackson gets better every week. This week was no different, as he led Brentwood Christian to a 58-14 victory against district opponent Hyde Park.

Keller was 13-21 for 301 yards and three TDs connecting with five different receivers. He also had nine carries for 76 yards and a TD on the ground. Keller’s work ethic and willingness to get better is what makes him special, he invests a lot of time into his craft. Whether it’s watching film or working on throwing mechanics, he is a true student of the game.

Jackson has accumulated 701 yards passing and eight TD’s, 432 yards rushing and nine TDs on 42 carries and has one interception through four games.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch Keller grow into a special football player, he is a two-way starter. He plays DB on defense. Keller is a natural leader. His teammates respect him and so does the entire community at Brentwood Christian. We talk about being the type of people that others want to root for, Keller is the perfect example of this. He has a servant like attitude and has a big heart. I am excited to see what the future has in store for him.”

- Brentwood Christian Head Coach Correy Washington