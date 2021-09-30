Aggie Men’s Basketball Gig ‘em Passes Now Available

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 12th Man Foundation, the official source of Texas A&M Athletics tickets, is offering fans a new way to experience Texas A&M men’s basketball this season with the Gig ‘em Pass and Gig ‘em Pass Plus ticket options.

The Gig ‘em Pass is the most flexible way to experience the Aggie Basketball action as it gives fans 17 vouchers that can be used for any game throughout the season. Fans can customize how they utilize vouchers to fit their schedule by picking the games they want to attend. Seating assignments may vary from game to game throughout Reed Arena.

Gig ‘em Pass buyers are limited to use of two vouchers for the Kentucky game on Jan. 19 and four for Saturday SEC contests.

By choosing the Gig ‘em Pass Plus, fans receive the same options as the Gig ‘em Pass but receive the added benefit of priority seating allocations as well as increased voucher limits for the Kentucky game (4) and Saturday SEC games (8).

The Gig ‘em Pass is priced at $179 while the Gig ‘em Pass Plus is $229, which includes a $50 donation. A limit of four total passes can be purchased per account. Digital tickets will be delivered via email and also appear in the 12th Man Mobile app approximately 24 hours prior to game time. Gig ‘em Pass and Gig ‘em Pass Plus tickets are not eligible for resale.

For more information on the Gig ‘em Pass and Gig ‘em Pass Plus, please visit www.12thmanfoundation.com/gig-em-pass/mbb.html

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).