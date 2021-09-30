Advertisement

Aggie Volleyball to Host Annual Dig Pink Match on October 7

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In conjunction with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Texas A&M Volleyball is excited to team up with The Side-Out Foundation’s 2021-22 Dig Pink Movement to support the stage IV breast cancer community.

The Aggies’ Dig Pink match is set for Thursday, October 7, when the Aggies host Georgia at 7 p.m.

“Breast cancer is something that has impacted the majority of us in one way or another,” head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “It means so much that our program can play a small role in the fight against breast cancer. We are all in this together.”

Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to receive discounted admission into the match. For more information and link to donate, please visit 12thman.com/DigPink.

