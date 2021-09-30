Aggies book six wins on day one of H-E-B Invitational

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis opened the fall portion of its 2021-22 campaign Thursday, as the Aggies posted six overall victories highlighted by a sweep of all three doubles matches on the first day of the H-E-B Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Maroon & White published a dominant performance in the doubles competition on day one, with all three Aggie duos booking victories in their introductory efforts. Kayal Gownder and Elise Robbins registered a 6-2 result against Khim Iglupas and Mary Grace Armistead of Arizona, while Jeanette Mireles and Ellie Pittman secured a 6-2 win of their own against the Wildcat combo of Belen Nevenhoven and Salma Ziouti. The final doubles match saw Aggie seniors Isa Di Laura and Renee McBryde log their first doubles win as a tandem in a 6-4 victory over Arizona’s Kirsten Prelle and Parker Fry.

A&M added three wins in the singles event, with Mireles leading the way following a 6-2, 6-3 result against Fry. McBryde kept the momentum going with a thrilling three-set victory over Iglupas, posting a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(8) score. Di Laura closed the first round of the singles competition out with a three-set victory, logging a 7-6(1), 4-6, 1-0(3) finish against Kayla Meraz.

Thursday afternoon’s action was the first playing time for a trio of Aggie freshmen, with Mireles, Pittman and Gownder each recording their first collegiate victories in the effort. Three Aggie student-athletes went undefeated on the first day of the tournament, with Di Laura, McBryde and Mireles coming away with wins in both their singles and doubles opportunities.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis continues its stay in Waco tomorrow, as the Aggies get set for day two of the H-E-B Invitational from the Hurd Tennis Center. First serve in the doubles competition is slated for 9 a.m., with singles matches to follow immediately thereafter.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s performance on Day One…

“We had a very productive day today in terms of getting some tough matches in. Our goal is to get four competitive days of match play in and learn while gaining some valuable experience, especially for the three newcomers that played their first college tennis match today. There is always some tension and nerves when you play your first college match, and I think that we handled all of that quite well.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

H-E-B Invitational – Day One

Hurd Tennis Center – Waco, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) def. Parker Fry (ARIZ) 6-2, 6-3

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Khim Iglupas (ARIZ) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(8)

Belen Nevenhoven (ARIZ) def. Elise Robbins (TAMU) 7-5, 6-3

Mary Grace Armistead (ARIZ) def. Kayal Gownder (TAMU) 7-6(2), 7-5

Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Kayla Meraz (ARIZ) 7-6(1), 4-6, 1-0(3)

Salma Ziouti (ARIZ) def. Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 7-5, 5-7, 1-0(8)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Kayal Gownder / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Khim Iglupas / Mary Grace Armistead (ARIZ) 6-2

Jeanette Mireles / Ellie Pittman (TAMU) def. Belen Nevenhoven / Salma Ziouti (ARIZ) 6-2

Isa Di Laura / Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Kirsten Prelle / Parker Fry (ARIZ) 6-4

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.