Aggies host No. 15 Tennessee Friday night

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – On Friday, the Aggies continue their gauntlet of five consecutive matches against squads ranked in the top 15 when they battle the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers. First kick at Ellis Field is 7 p.m.

Friday is Hispanic Heritage Night where limited-edition A&M Soccer “Las Aggies” Shirts will be available to the first 500 fans. It is also A&M Free Football Friday where spectators can bring their 10/2 football ticket to the ticket window for FREE admission.

The match will air on SEC Network with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with Casey Atnip.

Twelve different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including five players with multiple goals. Maile Hayes leads the squad with five goals. Kate Colvin and Taylor Pounds rank second with three goals each. Natalie Abel and Daria Britton have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Kendall Bates, Carissa Boeckmann, Lauren Geczik, Makhiya McDonald, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Natalie Yoo. The Volunteers are the only team in the SEC against which the Aggies have a losing record. Tennessee owns a 6-2-0 edge in the all-time series. Last season, the Aggies claimed a 3-1 victory over the Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium behind a pair of first-half goals by Lauren Geczik. Addie McCain added a goal in the 58th minute and Tennessee put in a late goal in the 82nd minute. Texas A&M’s first win in the series came in 2014 when Shea Groom recorded a hat trick in a 3-0 victory at Ellis Field in a game the Aggies dedicated to childhood cancer.Playing their last two matches without the services of five starters, the Maroon & White enter the fray looking to snap a three-match losing string. Texas A&M is looking to avoid the first four-match losing skid in school annals.