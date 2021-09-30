Advertisement

Bryan on the road Friday to face Belton

By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will hit the road Friday for a District 12-6A game against Belton. The Viking are looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Last week Bryan dropped the district opener to Temple 49-7 at Merrill Green Stadium. In that game the Vikings gave up some big plays in the passing game. That is something Bryan head coach Ross Rogers wants to see his team improve on. “Had to look at some people in different spots and different areas because we can not on defense be as good as we are and as physical as we are and then turn around and give long passes,” Rogers said. “Defensive backs have to be more tuned in. I thought Du’wayne Paulhill had an outstanding game, three interceptions but the whole group has to play better.”

The Vikings match-up with Belton is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 Friday night at Tiger Field in Belton.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’

Latest News

N/A
Bryan on the road Friday to face Belton
Smith says players frustrated in team’s play in SEC opener
Smith says players frustrated in team’s play in SEC opener
Smith says players frustrated in team’s play in SEC opener
Yoemen QB Muniz named Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week
Yoemen QB Muniz named Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week