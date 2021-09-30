Bryan on the road Friday to face Belton

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will hit the road Friday for a District 12-6A game against Belton. The Viking are looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Last week Bryan dropped the district opener to Temple 49-7 at Merrill Green Stadium. In that game the Vikings gave up some big plays in the passing game. That is something Bryan head coach Ross Rogers wants to see his team improve on. “Had to look at some people in different spots and different areas because we can not on defense be as good as we are and as physical as we are and then turn around and give long passes,” Rogers said. “Defensive backs have to be more tuned in. I thought Du’wayne Paulhill had an outstanding game, three interceptions but the whole group has to play better.”

The Vikings match-up with Belton is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 Friday night at Tiger Field in Belton.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.