Child on bike escapes serious injury after being struck by car near elementary school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a child who was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Thursday morning wasn’t seriously injured.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Rock Prairie Road near Rock Prairie Elementary School.

The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a turning vehicle.

“The collision happened as the car was beginning to make a right turn from Victoria onto Rock Prairie. The child was heading northbound on the east sidewalk attempting to cross west across Victoria. The car had stopped at a red light, yielded, and was beginning to turn right on red,” said Officer Tristen Lopez.

The driver of the car was not issued a citation but police say drivers should be encouraged to use extra caution in school zones and expect the unexpected.

Police said the child had only a suspected minor injury.

“Children should be encouraged to always wear helmets while riding bicycles, to dismount and walk across intersections, to cross in crosswalks, to wait for cross signals before crossing, to wait for crossing guards when guards are present, to look both ways before crossing a street, and to try to make eye contact with drivers to be sure they see you before crossing in front of them,” said Officer Lopez.

