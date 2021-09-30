Advertisement

Child on bike escapes serious injury after being struck by car near elementary school

The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a turning vehicle when the accident occurred.
The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a...
The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a turning vehicle when the accident occurred.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a child who was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Thursday morning wasn’t seriously injured.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Rock Prairie Road near Rock Prairie Elementary School.

The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a turning vehicle.

“The collision happened as the car was beginning to make a right turn from Victoria onto Rock Prairie. The child was heading northbound on the east sidewalk attempting to cross west across Victoria. The car had stopped at a red light, yielded, and was beginning to turn right on red,” said Officer Tristen Lopez.

The driver of the car was not issued a citation but police say drivers should be encouraged to use extra caution in school zones and expect the unexpected.

Police said the child had only a suspected minor injury.

“Children should be encouraged to always wear helmets while riding bicycles, to dismount and walk across intersections, to cross in crosswalks, to wait for cross signals before crossing, to wait for crossing guards when guards are present, to look both ways before crossing a street, and to try to make eye contact with drivers to be sure they see you before crossing in front of them,” said Officer Lopez.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- September 30, 2021
The next phase of the planned community is happening now.
Next phase of Southern Pointe community taking shape as housing demands rise
Reality TV star Lori Allen was the keynote speaker.
Surviving & Thriving luncheon supports local breast cancer survivors
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 9/30
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 9/30