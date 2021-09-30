Advertisement

College Station Mayor discusses redistricting effect on the city

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congress recently released its first proposed redistricting maps following the 2020 census. Currently, all of Brazos County falls under Congressional House District 17, represented by Rep. Pete Sessions.

The proposed map would split Brazos County between District 17 and District 10, represented by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-District 10), which currently encompasses portions of Austin, Bastrop, Colorado, Fayette, Harris, Lee, Travis, Waller, and Washington Counties.

If the proposed map is adopted as drawn today, District 10 would also include 70% of Brazos County. Additionally, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, and Walker counties would also join the district represented by McCaul.

The city of College Station would also fall underneath both districts. The rebalancing of the districts would make College Station the largest municipality in the prosed district 10. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the redistricting could be beneficial for the city.

“RELLIS would be in the same district as we are and Sessions, Congressman Sessions, will have the main campus of Texas A&M,” said Mooney. “I can see there being a greater merging of ideas and concepts that we might want to bring forward on behalf of the A&M System.”

With College Station potentially being the largest city in District 10, this brings the opportunity for the city to have more influence on decisions made in the region.

“That doesn’t mean that we should just simply ignore the needs of others or that we’re asking our congressman to do that,” said Mooney. “But it means that we’ll need to be taking some steps and perhaps even initiating some discussions and working with those other cities that are in our new district.”

Although College Station could be considered a focal point for District 10, Mayor Mooney says other cities in the redrawn district are constantly growing as well.

“In some ways, you might suggest that that gives us a little bit more clout,” said Mooney. “But you still have cities like Brenham that will be involved, Hempstead, which is growing because of the growth that’s coming out of Houston. All those cities will be all merged together.”

The first draft of the redistricted map of Texas House districts.
The first draft of the redistricted map of Texas House districts.(Texas Legislative Council)

