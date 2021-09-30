Getting game day ready with Brookshire Brothers: Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are coming to Kyle Field to face the Maroon and White Saturday at 6 p.m. The evening kickoff gives football fans all day to tailgate, and Brookshire Brothers in College Station has you covered from fans lighting up the grill to those that just want to watch the game.

Brookshire Brothers in College Station hosts the Official Aggieland Watch Party and this upcoming weekend they are providing fans with the ultimate pregame experience.

At Stage 12, fans can enjoy food, brews, watch football on the big screen, and listen to live music this weekend, according to Sarah Beth Oelze, Stage 12 Event Coordinator. Shane Holcomb will start playing at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking on game day will be $40 for the whole day, but fans will receive a $20 Brookshire Brothers gift card for in-store items.

Free parking will be provided for store customers who are just stopping by to shop.

If you are heading out to tailgate on campus, Ernest Preuss, Brookshire Brothers’ Produce Merchandiser, suggests trying to incorporate some fruits and veggies into your tailgate spread.

“Most of the time when people tailgate they just tend to think of hamburgers and hotdogs and things like that, but as we try to get into being more healthy, vegetables are a great option for us,” said Preuss. “We have different vegetables that would do great on the grill. One thing about grilling is you can take fruits and vegetables and grill them, and they caramelize and have a great sugar content to them and are an excellent source of vitamins for us.”

For some ideas on how to use different veggies on the grill at your tailgate, see the video below.

Additionally, the grocer makes custom melon bowls, which is a healthy and spirited snack to have on hand on game day.

Preuss says the store keeps the melon bowls in stock daily, but customers can place custom orders and choose what fruits they would like in their bowls. The basic standard bowl consists of watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, berries, and grapes.

If you forget any fruits, veggies, or other game day necessities, Brookshire Brothers offers tailgate ordering. This allows fans to place an order with Brookshire Brothers and have game day essentials delivered to predetermined drop zones on campus to pick up.

For some additional tailgating suggestions from Brookshire Brothers, click here.

The Brookshire Brothers in College Station is open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The grocery store is located at 455 George Bush Drive West in College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.