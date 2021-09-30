Advertisement

Google Maps adding new wildfire layer

Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.(Source: Google via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google is adding a new wildfire layer to Google Maps.

You’ll be able to see the latest details about multiple fires all at the same time.

The company said the new layer will show “most major fires that cause significant evacuations” and many smaller fires.

There will also be links to things like emergency websites and information about evacuations, along with data about containment, the number of acres burned and road closures.

The wildfire map layer will be available on Android smartphones this week and on iPhones and computers in October.

There have been nearly 43,000 wildfires in the U.S. so far this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Monoclonal antibody infusion has shown to decrease symptoms and hospitalizations in COVID-19...
COVID-19 antibody infusion center coming to College Station

Latest News

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19
The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.
Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M