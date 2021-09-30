Advertisement

From the Ground Up: A corn crop for the ages

In the game of agriculture, sometimes you hit the jackpot
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Well we’ve done several of these segments where we’ve talked about how bad it was, ya know? So it’s nice to have an opportunity to talk about how good a year it was. and we need some of those to go along with the other ones,” John Malazzo, a farmer in the Brazos Valley, jests.

His corn crop has done well this year. In fact, a perfect setup for corn came from weather he hadn’t seen before.

“The hard, hard freeze we had was something that I had not experienced in my lifetime of farming, and we had some negative short term effects due to that.”

While the freeze was destructive to ranchers, Malazzo thinks it set up a very successful corn harvest, including fewer insects, and soil primed and ready for growing.

“Our ground was wet at the time, and any time you can freeze your soil, it actually fractures the soil structure, and makes it more plowable, and more absorbent. So I think the freeze may have helped us get a good start, and then the excessive rain we had early in the spring after that was very beneficial to our corn.”

Sure, the weather cooperated in the best way for corn, but that shouldn’t discount the work put in to set up a great corn crop.

“It’s not a surprise, it’s just a testament to what we can do if the weather cooperates. We have the hybrids, we have the variety, we have the fertility, we have the knowledge to grow... It’s been a corn year. and the cotton, remains to be seen, depends on the weather of harvest, but it’s going to be a good one.”

Time and weather will tell, if farmers can hit the jackpot once again with cotton this fall.

