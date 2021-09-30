Next phase of Southern Pointe community taking shape as housing demands rise

NEAR COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The next phase of a new development near College Station is taking shape. Southern Pointe is a planned community being built where the Texas World Speedway used to be.

Developers says lots are being purchased as soon as they become available.

The demand for housing is easy to see at Southern Pointe, with hundreds homes being planned in the area.

“We finished up our original development of 150 lots and we’ve put on the ground another 140 lots that are presently being built. They’re all sold,” said Wallace Phillips, Southern Pointe Community Manager.

Phillips says right now, the demand is outweighing the supply.

“There is a waiting list; everything that’s under construction,” he explained.

Southern Pointe is looking at leveling the hill where the Texas World Speedway press box and grandstands used to be. They want to move all that dirt down for future development. If they do move that dirt it won’t happen anytime soon, but in the coming years. They are also planning for commercial development at their new entrance next to Highway 6.

Tami Hons, Extra Mile Real Estate Group Realtor, had this advice for people looking to buy.

“Talk to a lender, a mortgage lender so they can set you up on the right path to purchase that house when you’re ready,” said Hons. “Our board is still full and this our active people still looking for places to be,” she added.

Phillips said their plans at Southern Pointe aren’t slowing down.

“We’re working on another 150 to 200 lots to bring online here in the next four or five months,” he said.

The community is working with five builders for this next phase. Homes in Southern Pointe are averaging around $287,000.

