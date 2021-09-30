Next storm system keeps rain chance alive into weekend

From stormy overnight conditions to a cloudy, cool morning to blue skies as far as the eye could see by afternoon -- a little bit of everything for the Brazos Valley over the past 18-24 hours. The weather maker responsible for last night’s needed rain has moved on by but another is starting to take shape over the next day or so. The next storm system is expected to kick back on a rain chance as early as Thursday afternoon but really looks to bring up that wet weather potential Friday afternoon and again Saturday.

Thursday should start sunny for most, with some brief, patchy sunrise fog for some. Scattered clouds return as we head into the afternoon where isolated to scattered rain and a few non-severe thunder rumbles could take shape. Best chance (which will be few and far between) falls in the late afternoon to pre-sunrise hours, however, an isolated shower or two is not ruled out in the evening hours. Bigger storms are expected to take shape in western reaches of Texas tomorrow but are likely going to fall short of the area by Friday morning. A boundary passing by will bring a more likely chance for widespread rain and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Most of this activity should end by sunset or so -- but we may need to keep an eye on lightning potential for early evening plans. Saturday adventures outside? More scattered rain and storms are once again expected, and once again should generally come to an end by the time the sun is dropping to the horizon or shortly after. All said and done, another 1″ to 2″ of rainfall, with isolated higher totals, is not ruled out through Saturday night.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms. High: 81. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

