Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- September 30, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a...
Child on bike escapes serious injury after being struck by car near elementary school
The next phase of the planned community is happening now.
Next phase of Southern Pointe community taking shape as housing demands rise
Reality TV star Lori Allen was the keynote speaker.
Surviving & Thriving luncheon supports local breast cancer survivors
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 9/30
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 9/30