Species of fish only found in San Marcos River officially declared extinct

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also names 22 other species gone from existence
The fish native to Texas is no longer in existence.
The fish native to Texas is no longer in existence.(Texas Parks & Wildlife)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The San Marcos Gambusia is officially extinct. The species only found in a small portion of the San Marcos River in Hays County has not been accounted for since 1983.

A preliminary report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, set to be published Thursday, September 30th, lists the fish as no longer in existence along with 22 other species -- including nine birds, one bat, and a plant -- because none can be found in the wild.

According to page 68 of the 133 in the report, the San Marcos Gambusia was listed as endangered on July 14, 1980. A 0.5 mile designated area of the San Marcos River was listed as a critical habitat from the Rio Vista Dam to a point downstream from Thompson’s Island. While there are many species of Gambusia, the San Marcos variety has one of the most restrictive ranges to thrive in. A description of the fish notes a prominent dark stripe along the upper edge of the dorsal fin on the one-inch long body.

The last sighting in the wild occurred in 1983. The last captive female died in 1985. With no males remaining, the Fish and Wildlife Service concluded captive breeding efforts.

According to both the Fish and Wildlife Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife, “reduced flow of water from springs, water pollution from the growth of nearby cities, and introduction of non-native species that destroy aquatic vegetation, prey on endangered animals, and compete for food” are reasons for the species dying off. Contamination, habitat impacts from severe drought, and cumulative effects of human activities also contributed.

