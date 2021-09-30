Surviving & Thriving luncheon supports local breast cancer survivors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A well-known businesswoman and breast cancer survivor was Thursday’s keynote speaker at the annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon.

Lori Allen, star on the TLC Show “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” received a warm welcome addressing the crowd at the College Station Hilton Hotel and Conference Center.

Last year’s luncheon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Pink Alliance has seen the need grow in local women who are battling breast cancer.

Allen made her cancer journey public after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

“So last year with COVID so many of us did not get a mammogram and we were afraid to go to the hospital. We were afraid to go to the doctor and breast cancer did not go away. One in eight of us will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Allen.

“We are seeing a big influx of expenses in the year 2021 now. And this year we have funded 52 women,” said Doris Light, Pink Alliance President.

Pink Alliance has provided about $81,000 in support to local women this year.

Breast cancer awareness month starts in October. We have more details on how to help their efforts here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.