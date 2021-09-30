This week’s Classroom Champion is Michaela Wilke.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Michaela Wilke. The Burton High School Senior has a 4.1 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“She does really well. You know even when they have a volleyball game or there at a competition. When she comes back she’s always ready to get back to work. In the classroom, she’s worked on her work whether she’s had a lot of time or a little time at home. And she’s looking and making sure she that she’s understanding what’s going on in the classroom as well,” said teacher Jonathan Purvis.

Michaela competes in Volleyball, Softball, Golf, Cross County and Track for the Burton Lady Panthers. Michaela is a 2-time District Defensive MVP in volleyball as a Libero, and a 2-time 1st Team All-District selection in softball. Outside of sports, Michaela is a member of 4-H, the Yearbook staff, and the Beta Club. She was a UIL State Finalist last year, for News writing. In her spare time, Michaela enjoys painting, reading, playing volleyball, basketball, bowling and having fun with her friends.

“”I really think Michaela stepped up last year. It’s been fun getting to watch her grow and I think that she did that both verbally and by example. She is one of the more talkative Seniors that we have and so you do always hear her voice. But, she’s the first done with sprints, she’s always the first done in the weight room, and it’s not because she’s cutting corners or anything like that. But she truly does want to be the best that she can be at everything that she does,” says Coach Katie Kieke.

“Probably the thing that motivates me the most is probably my family. They really take great pride in grades, and my sister she graduated valedictorian. So I’ve always wanted to really be able to say I graduated as Valedictorian as well. Just knowing that your family, they put so much support into you...Knowing that they think you can do it just really makes you want to work harder to prove them right,” said Wilke.

After high school, Michaela plans on attending the Texas A&M University and she is leaning towards pursuing a degree in Business.

Congratulations to Michaela Wilke of Burton High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.