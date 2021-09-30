Treat of the Day: BISD arts program recognized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD is being recognized as one of the best school districts in Texas for education in visual arts. It’s the second year in a row the district has received the distinction.

Only 40 schools out of more than 1,000 schools in Texas are recognized each year. School officials say they’re proud of the district’s well-rounded education advocating for visual arts that has inspired students’ creativity.

Bryan ISD will be officially recognized at the Texas Art Educators Association Conference on November 5th at a ceremony in Round Rock.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.