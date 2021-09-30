TxDOT seeing rise in vehicle crashes resulting in pedestrian deaths throughout the state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 79-year-old woman died Wednesday from her injuries after getting hit by a car the day before.

Tuesday, she and another woman were crossing the street when they were both hit by a vehicle near E. 29th Street in Bryan. Bryan Police said the other woman involved in the accident remains stable in the hospital.

Just a few hours earlier in College Station, Texas A&M Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle after visiting ticket pull at Kyle Field. Police say she was transported to St. Joseph Hospital but the extent of her injuries was unknown.

Bob Colwell with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says these crashes are preventable.

“Almost every one at any time is going to be a pedestrian at some point,” said Colwell. “So it is very vital to be aware and follow the state pedestrian safety laws. You are also reminded to only cross the street at intersections and cross walks, and to obey all traffic signals.”

October starts Pedestrian Safety Awareness month. TxDOT continues its campaign to keep pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers safer on their roads.

This comes as the entire state saw an increase over nearly 10% in pedestrian deaths following a vehicle accident last year. According to TxDOT, in 2020 there were 4,844 crashes involving a pedestrian.

“Most of all these crashes are preventable. The main thing we see with our pedestrian and bicyclists is people aren’t yielding the right of way,” said Colwell. “So those are all things that can be preventable.”

