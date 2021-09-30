Umbrellas Up: Scattered times of rain expected Friday

Scattered rain drifted north through the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon, weakening the further north is crawled away from the coast & the Gulf of Mexico. Tonight should generally be a quiet one for us -- although light fog is expected to develop ahead of your morning drive. Same cannot be said for West and North Texas where storms are expected to steadily chug east and south. Friday’s rain and thunderstorm chance locally will be highly dependent on how storm activity reacts and holds up fro mother parts of the Lone Star State. Still, a round of scattered rain and non-severe storms looks possible -- mainly for the Central and South Brazos Valley -- between mid-morning and early afternoon. Depending on that morning round, a second batch of activity is possible between 5pm and 10pm -- this time for the northern and central reaches of the area. Passing downpours, gusts to 30mph, and lightning will be the concerns for any outdoor activities. Expect rainfall totals to be uneven area-wide, but localized 1″ to 2″ of rain are not ruled out.

The weather maker responsible for ongoing rain chances into the weekend will be passing north of Texas by Saturday. Still, scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible at any point in the day and early evening hours. While not a washout, the same applies as Friday -- scattered times of rain and a few healthy storms could slow down or delay outdoor plans and events. Sunday brings more sunshine, but the afternoon sky will billow up scattered clouds that could let go of one last chance for spotty showers, This will be a weak front sliding through to drop humidity and bring sunny, pleasant weather to kick off the first week of October.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Areas of fog possible. Low: 73. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms. High: 83. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 71. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.