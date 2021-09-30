Advertisement

Why health officials say you should get your flu shot now

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flu season is starting up, and health officials say the best way to protect yourself and others around you is to get the flu shot.

The team on Brazos Valley This Morning rolled up their sleeves live on-air and talked with a healthcare professional about why it’s so important this year. Part of the reason is to keep people from being hospitalized when our ICUs are already overrun dealing with COVID patients.

“It allows you to remain healthy and fight off the flu in our community. You can also get your COVID shot at the same time as you get your flu shot so that doubles down on keeping you nice and healthy and keeping people out of the hospital, whether it be from flu or COVID,” said Lisa Tarver, an LVN with St. Joseph Hospital.

It’s not just about protecting yourself either. It’s about not spreading the flu to vulnerable populations.

“Typically we see worse cases in infants and young children and the elderly because they don’t have as strong of an immune system as maybe a healthy adult. So if you have grandbabies or children, or a new mom or even pregnancy, they can have some issues too. So it’s good to have your flu shot if you are in that case or if you’re around them. Babies can have their immunizations as young as six months,” said Tarver.

If you’re worried about any side effects, Tarver says there’s not much to worry about.

“You can have a little tenderness along your arm, maybe a little redness, but we don’t really see a lot of side effects.”

Thursday PinPoint Forecast 9/30