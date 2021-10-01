After nearly six months, no College Station neighborhood has applied for a ROO

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a heated issue up until city council ultimately passed it back in April, but after nearly six months, no College Station residents have applied for a Restricted Occupancy Overlay, or a ROO.

City staff says about a half dozen have reached out with varying degrees of interest to ask about the process. They say they’ve met with a couple neighborhood groups to go through the ROO handbook which explains that process, but no one has come close to submitting an official application.

”So far, no neighborhood has gotten to really the next phase, which is them hosting a neighborhood meeting,” Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm said. “They would let the neighborhood know what they want to do and start the petition signing process, so nobody has made it yet to that phase.”

The city says even after an application is successfully submitted and verified, there are still more steps a neighborhood must pass before the zoning is officially changed.

“Once we deem it ready to go and everything is included, we will schedule it for a planning and zoning commission meeting and city council,” Halle-Schramm said. “The city also hosts a neighborhood meeting. It’s not required, but we encourage the neighborhoods to present in front of planning and zoning and city council, and that’s really for them to get up and make their case about why they want this overlay.”

