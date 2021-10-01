After years of fundraising, Matthew Gaines statue dedication planned for November 19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After years of fundraising efforts and planning, the new Matthew Gaines statue will be dedicated on the Texas A&M’s campus in November.

Thursday members of the Matthew Gaines Society began finalizing plans for the event that will take place at the statue near the Student Services Center on campus.

Sen. Matthew Gaines was the first African-American state senator who was also instrumental in the passing of the Morrill Act, the legislature that created the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas.

Matthew Gaines Society President Aketch Osamba says it has been critical to add Gaines to the array of statues that are displayed around campus.

“Understanding that we want to involve students in our mission and making sure that their involvement is included in this,” said Osamba. “I hope that they truly do understand the impact that the statue has and will have to campus climate.”

The life-size statue will sit in a high traffic area of campus, right near the Student Services Center, Rudder Plaza, and the Memorial Student Center.

Osamba says all of this is possible thanks to the many fundraising efforts and hours of planning that went into this. For years, the organization was looking to raise $350,000.

“I think Senator Gaines is an amazing example of how you know one person’s efforts or a group of people’s efforts can really leave a lasting impact on campus regardless of their background,” said Osamba.

The dedication will be November 19, 2021 at 3 p.m.

