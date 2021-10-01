Advertisement

A&M Consolidated gearing up for district showdown vs Huntsville

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lee Fedora and his A&M Consolidated Tigers won their district opener on Saturday night against Lamar Consolidated rather handly 49-3 rebounding from their only loss of the season.

Friday night the Tigers will host defending district champion Huntsville and looking to stay among the ranks of the district unbeaten.

Huntsville is coming off an overtime loss to Rudder last week which was their first district setback since a 20-19 loss to the Tigers.

“I told our kids that’s one thing Huntsville knows is that this is a big game for them because to lose two district games is can make it hard to get into the playoffs and definitely win a district championship,” said Fedora. “This is a big game for them but like I always tell our guys we’ve got to be focused on ourselves,” concluded Fedora.

Over the last three years, the winner of this game has gone on to win the district championship. Huntsville won last year’s game 27-7. The kick-off is set for 7:30 Friday night at Tiger Field.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Rudder returns home to take on Lake Creek
Aggies book six wins on day one of H-E-B Invitational
Gans Creek Classic on deck for A&M Cross Country
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies host No. 15 Tennessee Friday night