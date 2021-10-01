A&M Consolidated gearing up for district showdown vs Huntsville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lee Fedora and his A&M Consolidated Tigers won their district opener on Saturday night against Lamar Consolidated rather handly 49-3 rebounding from their only loss of the season.

Friday night the Tigers will host defending district champion Huntsville and looking to stay among the ranks of the district unbeaten.

Huntsville is coming off an overtime loss to Rudder last week which was their first district setback since a 20-19 loss to the Tigers.

“I told our kids that’s one thing Huntsville knows is that this is a big game for them because to lose two district games is can make it hard to get into the playoffs and definitely win a district championship,” said Fedora. “This is a big game for them but like I always tell our guys we’ve got to be focused on ourselves,” concluded Fedora.

Over the last three years, the winner of this game has gone on to win the district championship. Huntsville won last year’s game 27-7. The kick-off is set for 7:30 Friday night at Tiger Field.

