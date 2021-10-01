Brazos Valley’s September by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By the time rain started falling the night of the 28th, it was a sight for sore eyes in the Brazos Valley. The first three days of the month collected 0.24″ of rain. it took another 25 days before a measurable drop of rain could be found at Easterwood Airport as a line of storms soaked in a much-needed 1″ - 3″ across the area. With highs in the 80s and 90s and a lack of rain, a majority of the 16 county area fell under Abnormally Dry conditions -- one step removed from drought -- for the first time since early May. Burn bans returned to nearly half of the area by the end of the month.

Even with a tropical storm passing south of the area by 100 miles, Bryan-College Station only managed to collect 1.77″ of rain over the past 30 days. While Tropical Storm Nicholas was at one time forecast to cut right through the Brazos Valley, a shifting center of circulation eventually took the brief hurricane right along the Upper Texas Coast, leaving the Brazos Valley on the dry side of the tropical system.

September was an extremely dry month for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

After enjoying a cooler-than-average July and August locally, September ended up registering more above-average afternoons than below. In the end, the month ended 0.8° above the new 30-year-average. Still, September typically starts a cooling trend for the back half of the year. The average temperature ended up 4° cooler than what was had in August.

Here is a look at September by the numbers:

Average temperature: 81.4°

Temperature anomaly for the month: +0.80°

Average high temperature for the month: 92.7°

High-temperature anomaly for the month: 1.5°°

Average low temperature for the month: 70.1°

Low-temperature anomaly for the month: +0.1°

Number of afternoons considered above-average: 21

Number of afternoons considered below-average: 8

Number of afternoons considered average: 1

Number of mornings considered above-average: 17

Number of mornings considered below-average: 11

Number of mornings considered average: 2

Greatest high-temperature anomaly for the month: -10° (2nd)

Greatest low-temperature anomaly for the month: -11° ( 14th)

Coolest afternoon of the month: 81° (14th)

Warmest afternoon of the month: 99° (5th)

Coolest morning of the month: 55° (23rd)

Warmest morning of the month: 78° (2nd, 3rd)

Rainfall for the month: 1.77″

Rainfall anomaly for the month: -1.73″

Greatest one-day rainfall for the month: 1.02″ (28 th)

Highest wind gust for the month: 37mph (13th)

What is ahead for the month of October?

October typically lets the fronts start rolling through the Brazos Valley as that fall feeling settles in. October 1st brings an average high of 87° and an average low of 66°. By Halloween, the average high falls to 76° and the low comes down to a cool 55°. A weak La Nina is expected to take hold which typically means slightly warmer and drier conditions for Texas and the Brazos Valley. While the weather can and will turn cooler, overall the next 31 days are forecast to check-in above-average when all is said and done for the month.

Odds are for an above average temperature month throughout October (KBTX)

October is typically known for bringing the most rain to the Brazos Valley in a single month. An average October is expected to yield nearly 5″ of rain. October 2020 brought Bryan-College Station less than 0.50″ of rain! The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a slight chance at an above-average rainfall month. That said, it would have to all come on the back half of the next 31 days. As of early indications, the first 15 days look mainly dry here in the Brazos Valley.

Odds are for a slightly above average rainfall month throughout October (KBTX)

