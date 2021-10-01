Advertisement

City of College Station using contractor to ensure short-term rentals have permit

By Andy Krauss
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city staff is currently working with a contractor to identify all the short-term rental properties in the city and make sure they have a permit to house visitors.

Almost a year ago to the day, on October 1, 2020, a city ordinance went into effect regulating short-term rental housing. It means operators of these properties must be registered with the city.

“Identifying the short-term rentals can be kind of tricky,” College Station Assistant Director of Community Services Gus Roman said. “We did it for ourselves for a little bit, and then discovered that it would be just more efficient to hire somebody to come in and do it for us.”

The city spent $12,500 on a contractor that uses an algorithm to scrape dozens of rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo to identify these properties. Roman says staff was able to pinpoint about 80 on their own, but the contractor has found hundreds more.

“They’ve identified close to 600 in the community, some duplicates from different websites, and so by going out through them, we’re pretty sure that we can increase the compliance with the ordinance,” Roman said.

The contractor will also send the first round of letters to properties out of compliance to notify the owners they need to register with the city, Roman says.

Roman says it’s important short-term rentals are registered with the city so they know each property is abiding by safety requirements and paying hotel occupancy taxes, as required by the Texas Tax Code.

“This is a way to ensure that we are collecting the hotel-motel taxes, which then go into promoting tourism in College Station,” Roman said. “By the revenue generated, we can then reinvest that into the community and bring more events and attention to College Station as a tourism destination.”

An interior inspection of the property is how the city determines if they’re meeting those safety requirements.

“It’s to make sure there’s no properties out there that are not meeting fire safety codes, like not having fire extinguishers or smoke alarms. Once it passes inspection, we’ll issue them the permit,” said Roman.

Roman says regulation helps ensure visitors get the most out of their visit and want to come back. He says it will also help cut down on the ability for scammers to take advantage of people looking to book a short-term rental.

“A visitor coming into town isn’t going to find a property that all of a sudden they realize, hey the pictures lied. It’s not the property that it showed, that it’s safe,” Roman said. “I think that’s the most important thing when visitors come to town. They want to feel safe and welcome.”

For those who own a short-term rental property they need to get registered, Roman says it’s a very simple process. The first step is to send an email to STR@cstx.gov. For more information on the entire process, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

College Station city staff says no applications for a ROO have been submitted to them yet. The...
After nearly six months, no College Station neighborhood has applied for a ROO
Restaurant Report Card - Sept. 30, 2021
Restaurant Report Card - Sept. 30, 2021
City of College Station using contractor to ensure short-term rentals have permit
City of College Station using contractor to ensure short-term rentals have permit
After years of fundraising, Matthew Gaines statue dedication planned for November 19
After years of fundraising, Matthew Gaines statue dedication planned for November 19