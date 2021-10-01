City of College Station using contractor to ensure short-term rentals have permit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city staff is currently working with a contractor to identify all the short-term rental properties in the city and make sure they have a permit to house visitors.

Almost a year ago to the day, on October 1, 2020, a city ordinance went into effect regulating short-term rental housing. It means operators of these properties must be registered with the city.

“Identifying the short-term rentals can be kind of tricky,” College Station Assistant Director of Community Services Gus Roman said. “We did it for ourselves for a little bit, and then discovered that it would be just more efficient to hire somebody to come in and do it for us.”

The city spent $12,500 on a contractor that uses an algorithm to scrape dozens of rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo to identify these properties. Roman says staff was able to pinpoint about 80 on their own, but the contractor has found hundreds more.

“They’ve identified close to 600 in the community, some duplicates from different websites, and so by going out through them, we’re pretty sure that we can increase the compliance with the ordinance,” Roman said.

The contractor will also send the first round of letters to properties out of compliance to notify the owners they need to register with the city, Roman says.

Roman says it’s important short-term rentals are registered with the city so they know each property is abiding by safety requirements and paying hotel occupancy taxes, as required by the Texas Tax Code.

“This is a way to ensure that we are collecting the hotel-motel taxes, which then go into promoting tourism in College Station,” Roman said. “By the revenue generated, we can then reinvest that into the community and bring more events and attention to College Station as a tourism destination.”

An interior inspection of the property is how the city determines if they’re meeting those safety requirements.

“It’s to make sure there’s no properties out there that are not meeting fire safety codes, like not having fire extinguishers or smoke alarms. Once it passes inspection, we’ll issue them the permit,” said Roman.

Roman says regulation helps ensure visitors get the most out of their visit and want to come back. He says it will also help cut down on the ability for scammers to take advantage of people looking to book a short-term rental.

“A visitor coming into town isn’t going to find a property that all of a sudden they realize, hey the pictures lied. It’s not the property that it showed, that it’s safe,” Roman said. “I think that’s the most important thing when visitors come to town. They want to feel safe and welcome.”

For those who own a short-term rental property they need to get registered, Roman says it’s a very simple process. The first step is to send an email to STR@cstx.gov. For more information on the entire process, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.