Community and business leaders discuss economy at marketplace luncheon

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Economists, community members and business leaders say the outlook is bright for the Brazos Valley economy.

They met Thursday at the Brazos Valley’s Economic Development Corporation’s annual marketplace luncheon. The event was held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Economist Ray Perryman was the luncheon’s keynote speaker. He says the Brazos Valley’s economy is close to being at pre-pandemic levels.

“There’s already been a nice comeback from the depths of COVID, and within three or four months, this area had back a lot of the jobs that it had lost,” said Perryman. “Were back to about within 97% or so of where you were before the pandemic.”

“The recovery is continuing. The trends are continuing. A lot of good things going on,” said Perryman. “A lot of new companies making investments here in the health and sciences area. Obviously, the university continues to grow.”

Thanks to all who attended this afternoon's Marketplace Luncheon at the @TAMUHotelCC. We were pleased to hear the update from Dr. Ray Perryman with @PerrymanGroup and proud to honor three incredible community leaders for their lifetime of work.



MORE: https://t.co/ouUdwhoiqu pic.twitter.com/Qh91IDXhTD — Brazos Valley EDC (@BrazosValleyEDC) September 30, 2021

Matt Prochaska, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO, discussed the economic indicators for the Brazos Valley.

“The recent report shows that our economy is continuing to show signs of recovery, which is very positive,” said Prochaska. " In addition to that, we’re seeing lower unemployment numbers, which is also a very good sign of where we’re headed. I think our latest unemployment rates are around 4.4%.”

Prochaska says it’s important that not only community and business leaders stay informed on the condition of the local economy but also residents and consumers.

“We want to make sure that we get the business community informed and make sure that we have information for them to make really good decisions for the future of our economy,” said Prochaska.

“It’s just critical that we keep our economy moving, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Prochaska.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, Former A&M Regent Phil Adams, and Judge Travis Bryan III were also honored for their work and service to the community.

The latest BVDEC Economic Indicators Report can be found here.

The September edition of "Economic Indicators of the College Station-Bryan MSA" is out today. Check out the latest check... Posted by Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation on Monday, September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.