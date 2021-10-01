Advertisement

Community and business leaders discuss economy at marketplace luncheon

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Economists, community members and business leaders say the outlook is bright for the Brazos Valley economy.

They met Thursday at the Brazos Valley’s Economic Development Corporation’s annual marketplace luncheon. The event was held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Economist Ray Perryman was the luncheon’s keynote speaker. He says the Brazos Valley’s economy is close to being at pre-pandemic levels.

“There’s already been a nice comeback from the depths of COVID, and within three or four months, this area had back a lot of the jobs that it had lost,” said Perryman. “Were back to about within 97% or so of where you were before the pandemic.”

“The recovery is continuing. The trends are continuing. A lot of good things going on,” said Perryman. “A lot of new companies making investments here in the health and sciences area. Obviously, the university continues to grow.”

Matt Prochaska, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO, discussed the economic indicators for the Brazos Valley.

“The recent report shows that our economy is continuing to show signs of recovery, which is very positive,” said Prochaska. " In addition to that, we’re seeing lower unemployment numbers, which is also a very good sign of where we’re headed. I think our latest unemployment rates are around 4.4%.”

Prochaska says it’s important that not only community and business leaders stay informed on the condition of the local economy but also residents and consumers.

“We want to make sure that we get the business community informed and make sure that we have information for them to make really good decisions for the future of our economy,” said Prochaska.

“It’s just critical that we keep our economy moving, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Prochaska.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, Former A&M Regent Phil Adams, and Judge Travis Bryan III were also honored for their work and service to the community.

The latest BVDEC Economic Indicators Report can be found here.

The September edition of "Economic Indicators of the College Station-Bryan MSA" is out today. Check out the latest check...

Posted by Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation on Monday, September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Widespread rain and non-severe storms are expected to blossom across the Brazos Valley Friday...
Weekend plans? Plan on dodging rain and storms
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/30
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/30
College Station Mayor discusses redistricting effect on the city
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- September 30, 2021