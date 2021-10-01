CSISD principal addresses threat rumors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station parents expressed concern after rumors of a threat at A&M Consolidated Middle School began swirling around classrooms and social media.

An email sent out to parents from AMCMS principal, Omar Espitia, assured parents that the threat was nothing more than a rumor.

“In an effort to thwart the rumors spreading farther amongst our students and on social media, I am sending this email to the AMCMS community to assure you that there was no gun on campus and our campus is safe,” said the email KBTX obtained from a concerned parent.

In the email, Espitia told parents it’s important to remind children of the harmful effects rumors can have and how to distinguish between helpful information and classroom gossip.

“Again, AMCMS is safe and at no point were any students or staff in danger,” the email said.

KBTX reached out to the district but was directed back to Espitia’s email.

