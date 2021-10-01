Hilinski’s Hope teams up with more than 50 schools for week of education & action kicking-off October 2

CHICAGO (September 29, 2021) – Hilinski’s Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that 50+ schools around the country will be participating in the second annual College Football Mental Health Week. The week will focus on a series of mental health initiatives, beginning October 2, which will honor Tyler, those lost, and those suffering, and will culminate on October 9.

To date schools from around the country are participating including:

Baylor University

Brigham-Young University

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Clemson University

Drake University

Duquesne University

Eastern Washington University

Florida State University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Idaho State University

Kansas State University

Lamar University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Louisiana Tech University

Mercyhurst University

Middlebury College

Mississippi State University

Northwestern University

North Carolina State

North Dakota State University

North Greenville University

Northern Arizona University

Oklahoma State University

Oregon State University

Pomona College

Sacramento State

Southern Methodist University

Stanford University

Stetson University

Stevenson University

Texas A&M

Texas Tech University

Tufts University

University of Alabama

University of Arkansas

University of Arizona

UC Berkeley

University of Buffalo

University of Colorado-Boulder

University of Dayton

University of Georgia

University of Massachusetts

University of Missouri

University of Mississippi

University of San Diego

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee Knoxville

University of Utah

University of Washington

Washington State University

West Virginia University

“We are so honored that more than 50 schools nationwide will be participating in this year’s mental health awareness week,” said Mark Hilinski. “This year, more than ever, student-athlete mental health has been in the spotlight and while conversation around mental illness can be tough and even at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the overall health and well-being of our student-athletes. Throughout the last year, we’ve continued to see support from schools, fans, students and parents as they join us in the fight against mental illness and that is a major piece of the puzzle that will help destigmatize mental illness and increase mental health resources. We miss Tyler every single day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us.”

“The College Football Playoff Foundation is happy to support Hilinski’s Hope during College Football Mental Health Week to eliminate stigma and increase mental health resources across the county,” said Britton Banowsky, Executive Director of College Football Playoff Foundation. “We see teachers and coaches often taking on responsibilities related to the basic needs of their students and student-athletes, and this includes mental health. We hope these mental health resources can make a difference in providing what they need to better support their students.”

Participating schools have committed to at least one of the following during the week: showcasing a lime green ribbon on all players helmets with a “3″ in the middle to honor Tyler Hilinski and remember those lost and those suffering in silence; encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers in the sky during the first play of the third quarter; participating in an internal assessment to evaluate how universities are following best practices in terms of mental health programs and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, and staff.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Oct. 6 Hilinski’s Hope will host a mental health training open to student-athletes nationwide. Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7124947916045695501.

To learn more and/or get involved with Hilinski’s Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/cfb-mental-health-week.