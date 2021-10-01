Hilinski’s Hope teams up with more than 50 schools for week of education & action kicking-off October 2
CHICAGO (September 29, 2021) – Hilinski’s Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that 50+ schools around the country will be participating in the second annual College Football Mental Health Week. The week will focus on a series of mental health initiatives, beginning October 2, which will honor Tyler, those lost, and those suffering, and will culminate on October 9.
To date schools from around the country are participating including:
- Baylor University
- Brigham-Young University
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Clemson University
- Drake University
- Duquesne University
- Eastern Washington University
- Florida State University
- Georgetown University
- Georgia Southern University
- Idaho State University
- Kansas State University
- Lamar University
- Lehigh University
- Liberty University
- Louisiana Tech University
- Mercyhurst University
- Middlebury College
- Mississippi State University
- Northwestern University
- North Carolina State
- North Dakota State University
- North Greenville University
- Northern Arizona University
- Oklahoma State University
- Oregon State University
- Pomona College
- Sacramento State
- Southern Methodist University
- Stanford University
- Stetson University
- Stevenson University
- Texas A&M
- Texas Tech University
- Tufts University
- University of Alabama
- University of Arkansas
- University of Arizona
- UC Berkeley
- University of Buffalo
- University of Colorado-Boulder
- University of Dayton
- University of Georgia
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Missouri
- University of Mississippi
- University of San Diego
- University of South Carolina
- University of South Florida
- University of Southern California
- University of Tennessee Knoxville
- University of Utah
- University of Washington
- Washington State University
- West Virginia University
“We are so honored that more than 50 schools nationwide will be participating in this year’s mental health awareness week,” said Mark Hilinski. “This year, more than ever, student-athlete mental health has been in the spotlight and while conversation around mental illness can be tough and even at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the overall health and well-being of our student-athletes. Throughout the last year, we’ve continued to see support from schools, fans, students and parents as they join us in the fight against mental illness and that is a major piece of the puzzle that will help destigmatize mental illness and increase mental health resources. We miss Tyler every single day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us.”
“The College Football Playoff Foundation is happy to support Hilinski’s Hope during College Football Mental Health Week to eliminate stigma and increase mental health resources across the county,” said Britton Banowsky, Executive Director of College Football Playoff Foundation. “We see teachers and coaches often taking on responsibilities related to the basic needs of their students and student-athletes, and this includes mental health. We hope these mental health resources can make a difference in providing what they need to better support their students.”
Participating schools have committed to at least one of the following during the week: showcasing a lime green ribbon on all players helmets with a “3″ in the middle to honor Tyler Hilinski and remember those lost and those suffering in silence; encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers in the sky during the first play of the third quarter; participating in an internal assessment to evaluate how universities are following best practices in terms of mental health programs and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, and staff.
Additionally, on Wednesday, Oct. 6 Hilinski’s Hope will host a mental health training open to student-athletes nationwide. Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7124947916045695501.
To learn more and/or get involved with Hilinski’s Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/cfb-mental-health-week.