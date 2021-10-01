New rock climbing gym set to open Oct. 22

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stone Co. Climbing is a new rock climbing gym in College Station that showcases over 100 boulder routes that people of all skill levels can climb. The climbing gym also features fitness classes, a gym and a yoga studio.

Unlike your classic rock climbing gyms that involve harnesses, helmets, carabiners, and more, the style of rock climbing practiced at Stone Co. Climbing is bouldering.

“What we have here is bouldering, which is a little different than the typical top rope climbing people are used to,” said Stewart Slack, Stone Co. Climbing Owner and COO. “Instead of ropes and harnesses, its slightly shorter walls up to 15-16 feet with real squishy pads, so when you fall you are not going to hurt yourself.”

Anyone can try bouldering, too. The group at Stone Co. Climbing will have over 100 routes at various skill levels that will also change each month.

“The facility is about 6,000 square feet of rock climbing surface, and its total skill level range from little kids all the way up to collegiate athletes,” said Slack.

Helping further advance those skills are yoga and fitness classes, and a fitness area with weights and cardio machines

“The flexibility and body control found through great yoga can do wonders for your climbing and overall health,” according to Stone Co. Climbing’s website.

Additionally, the gym plans to feature after-school classes and programs to further advance bouldering skills. Click here to learn more.

🪨Signups for youth after school programs is live! 🪨We have limited spots available so sign up now! Our age groups are... Posted by Stone Co. Climbing on Friday, September 17, 2021

The gym’s main focus is on community and fostering relationships.

“Stone Co. Climbing is a mix of activities all centered around building a strong community,” said John Pritchard, said Stone Co. Climbing Owner and CEO.

Additionally, the owners said people can use the space for parties and events.

To utilize the gym, Stone Co. Climbing guests can purchase memberships, day passes, and checkout the family options. To learn more about the different packages, click here.

Stone Co. Climbing will be open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The gym is located at 777 Graham Road in College Station.

