Rain chance lower, but not out, Saturday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Weekend plans outdoors? The bulk of the sloppy, soggy, rainy weather got taken care of Friday. The main weather maker responsible for the end-of-the-week rain will the day Saturday slipping to the northeast, bypassing Texas to the north. As it does, it is expected to drag two more boundaries across the Brazos Valley this weekend. The first of those happens between Saturday morning and mid-afternoon, sliding a quick window of a rain chance from west to east between 9am and 3pm. While this will not touch all of us, the higher potential falls for those east of the Navasota River. Once that boundary moves into East Texas the rest of the day should be left dry for outdoor plans and the Mississippi State game at Kyle Field.

Sunday the second boundary is slated to slide from north to south in the late afternoon hours as a weak front moves through. While the odds are low, a spot of rain to a stray, quick thunderstorm is not ruled out to close out the daylight hours of the weekend. A north wind brings back drier, more comfortable air for the first week of October. Cool, comfy morning 60s turn around to upper 80s and perhaps a low 90° high here and there by the afternoons. The good news is: it will be a dry warmth considering the lower humidity on hand.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before 10pm. Patchy fog. Low: 71. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms before 3pm. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms before 10pm. Low: 70. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

