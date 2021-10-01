Rudder returns home to take on Lake Creek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will host Lake Creek Friday night in a District 10-5A Division 2 game.

The Rangers picked up one of the biggest wins in program history last week beating Huntsville 31-28 in overtime in the district opener for both teams.

The victory over Huntsville got the Rangers off to a good start in district play as they try to make the playoffs for the first time in program history. " Everytime you win a district game in this district I think it’s huge. We’ve got to take this as Lake Creek, we’ve got to go win another one,” said Rudder head coach Eric Ezar. “I think 2-0 puts you in a great seat but again this district is so tough that every week is huge to pick up a win. Picking up that first win just gets you to 1-0 so we have to fight to be 2-0 this week.”

Rudder and Lake Creek are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

