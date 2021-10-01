Advertisement

Suspect in Saturday Bryan shooting arrested

The shooting happened Sept. 25 and the victim was in stable condition
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested a suspect in last Saturday’s early morning shooting.

Nathaniel Banks, 40, was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, police were called to a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy. Once on the scene, officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was reported to be in stable condition on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a...
Child on bike escapes serious injury after being struck by car near elementary school
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bryan ISD School Bus
School buses experience close calls on Brazos County roads
The fish native to Texas is no longer in existence.
Species of fish only found in San Marcos River officially declared extinct

Latest News

CSISD principal addresses threat rumors
Stone Co. Climbing opening soon
New rock climbing gym set to open Oct. 22
Rain and storm chances for the next few days.
Widespread rain and storms kick off the first day of October
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard