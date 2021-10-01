Suspect in Saturday Bryan shooting arrested
The shooting happened Sept. 25 and the victim was in stable condition
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested a suspect in last Saturday’s early morning shooting.
Nathaniel Banks, 40, was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to police.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, police were called to a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy. Once on the scene, officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was reported to be in stable condition on Saturday.
