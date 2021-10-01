Advertisement

TAMU students receive awards from American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics

By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two students in Texas A&M’s department of aerospace and engineering have been given awards from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Akanksha Baranwal received the 2021 Orville and Wilbur Wright Graduate Award.

The $5,000 scholarship is given in memory of the Wright brothers’ contributions to the evolution of flight.

Alexander Gross recieved the Cary Spitzer Digital Avionics Scholarship.

Gross has focused his research on UAS autonomous guidance and landing, embedded systems, and user-interface integration.

You can read more about the awards here.

AIAA awards annual scholarships and graduate awards to students studying aerospace engineering at colleges and universities across the United States.

