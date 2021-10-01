Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Opens Fall Season at ITA All-American

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. – Texas A&M Men’s Tennis opens the 2021-22 season Saturday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. The tournament begins with the pre-qualifying draw this weekend, Oct. 2-3, followed by qualifying on Oct. 4-5 and wrapping up with the main draw Oct. 6-10.

Aggies scheduled to compete in the pre-qualifying draw in the Sooner State are Raphael Perot, Giulio Perego, Rahul Dhokia, Kenner Taylor, Luke Casper, Stefan Storch, Austin Abbrat, Anish Sriniketh and Guido Marson.

A&M’s Noah Schachter, Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins begin play in the qualifying draw. Schachter and Rollins are set to play together in the doubles qualifying draw while Marson and Perego along with Abbrat and Ross are among the qualifying doubles alternate list.

PREMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the ITA All-American…

“The ITA All Americans in Tulsa is always an early season gauge to see where we are as a team and how we stack up with the best players in college tennis. It is exciting time for our guys to take our first road trip together and I know they are very excited to compete.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA All-American

Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying First Round

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) vs. Philip Hjorth (Cal)

Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Maciej Ziomber (UNA)

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) vs. Peyton Gatti (UTC)

Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Thibault Frumholz (Temple)

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) vs. Arvid Hjalte (Ill St)

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) vs. Yaron Guberman (St. John’s)

Luke Casper (TAMU) vs. Marotiz Hoffman (ASU)

Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye

Giulio Perego (TAMU), bye

