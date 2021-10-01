Advertisement

Texas A&M Police debut new K-9 officer Echo

K-9 Echo, UPD's newest addition to the police force.
K-9 Echo, UPD's newest addition to the police force.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Police added a new member to their department, K-9 Echo.

Echo is a Dutch Shepherd that will be used for bomb sniffing and tracking suspects. Echo is just one of three K-9 officers that are part of the University Police Department.

Echo is the department’s first tracking dog. The other two are just for bomb sniffing. Echo’s handler Clay Crenshaw says having him as an addition to their police force is critical. Before, they would have to call other local law enforcement to get a tracking dog to help while searching for a suspect.

“There are many times that a tracking dog is needed, and there is a limited number of tracking dogs in the area. So it is a real big benefit to the department to have one here and to the other local agencies,” said Officer Crenshaw.

K-9 Echo is made possible thanks to K9s4Cops.

Echo and his partner Officer Crenshaw will be at games, events, and around campus keeping the community safe.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Matthew Gaines
After years of fundraising, Matthew Gaines statue dedication planned for November 19
BVEDC Marketplace Luncheon
Community and business leaders discuss economy at marketplace luncheon
Widespread rain and non-severe storms are expected to blossom across the Brazos Valley Friday...
Weekend plans? Plan on dodging rain and storms
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/30
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/30