Treat of the Day: Texas A&M interim vice chancellor John Hurtado

By Alex Bukoski and Kim Foli Ikpo
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was 33 years ago when John E. Hurtado took a Greyhound bus from Fresno, California, to College Station, Texas. Following the sage advice of his professor at San Diego State University, he visited Aggieland to see if it would be a good fit for graduate school. Now, more than three decades later, he’s leading Texas A&M University’s College of Engineering as interim vice chancellor and dean.

Read more on Texas A&M interim vice chancellor John Hurtado here.

