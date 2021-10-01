Treat of the Day: Texas A&M interim vice chancellor John Hurtado

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was 33 years ago when John E. Hurtado took a Greyhound bus from Fresno, California, to College Station, Texas. Following the sage advice of his professor at San Diego State University, he visited Aggieland to see if it would be a good fit for graduate school. Now, more than three decades later, he’s leading Texas A&M University’s College of Engineering as interim vice chancellor and dean.

