Umbrellas Up: Scattered times of rain expected Friday

Kicking off the month of October on what’s expected to be a soggy note for the better part of the Brazos Valley. While a few isolated spots of rain have already managed to develop pre-sunrise, a big complex of rain and storms west of I-35 is expected to bring more scattered/widespread rain and storm activity as early as Friday morning. Best to take the rain gear with you as you’re headed out to work / school, and plan on keeping it around through at least the first half of the weekend.

While not a total washout, we’ll need to keep eyes on a stronger storm/heavier downpour for some pockets of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph+ as this activity drifts across the area. Expect rainfall totals to be uneven area-wide, but localized 1″ to 2″ of rain can’t be ruled out. Depending on how the showers and thunderstorms come together through Friday morning, another round of rain is possible by late Friday afternoon and into the evening, but activity is currently looking to be more isolated than what is expected through the first part of the day. Still, keep your PinPoint Weather App handy this afternoon, especially as you’re getting ready to head out to any First Friday/Friday football plans later this evening.

The weather maker responsible for ongoing rain chances into the weekend will be passing north of Texas by Saturday. Still, scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible at any point in the day and early evening hours. While still not a washout, the same applies as Friday -- scattered times of rain and a few healthy storms could slow down or delay outdoor plans and events. Sunday brings a lower chance for rain, but can’t rule out a few more showers/storms as a weak front pushes into southeast Texas. Drier air filtering in off a north wind behind this boundary looks to drop humidity and bring sunny, pleasant weather to kick off the first full week of October.

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms. High: 83. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 71. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 71. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

